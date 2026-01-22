All About F-47, The "Most Devastating Plane" To Join US Military Next

It's the most devastating plane, fighter jet ever, Donald Trump said on Wednesday, describing F-47, the sixth-generation stealth fighter of the US military. Speaking at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Trump also wondered why they called it "47".

"They called it 47. If I don't like it, I'm going to take the 47 off it. I wonder why they called it 47? What to think about. But if I don't like it, I'm going to take that 47 off," he said.

About The F-47 Fighter Jet

The F-47 uses advanced stealth technology to reduce its visibility to radar. Its sensor systems are integrated, which allows the pilot to track and engage targets more effectively.

The aircraft has a canard design with small wings near the cockpit. This improves stability and allows it to perform precise turns and manoeuvres during flight.

It is designed for long-range combat and can engage targets from a distance using advanced missiles. It can also handle close-range dogfights.

The F-47 can operate alongside autonomous drones, called Collaborative Combat Aircraft. These drones assist in missions.

The plane incorporates design elements from Boeing's YF-118G Bird of Prey, including angled wings for stability and a curved nose for improved aerodynamics.

Compared to older fighters, the F-47 has a greater range, can be deployed more easily, and is built to adapt to different combat situations.

Air Force Plans For The F-47

The Air Force announced in March 2025 that it commissioned Boeing to build the F-47. It views the aircraft as vital to air superiority in future conflicts, particularly high-end engagements such as a potential confrontation with China in the Pacific.

The Air Force said that it planned to acquire at least 185 F-47 aircraft, with the first jets expected to enter operational service towards the end of the decade.

Trump's March 2025 Remarks

On March 21, 2025, Trump announced from the Oval Office that he directed the Air Force to proceed “with the world's first sixth-generation fighter jet,” according to a report in Bloomberg.

He highlighted the aircraft's “speed,” “manoeuvrability” and “payload,” describing it as something “the likes of which nobody has seen before.”

In its name, he said, “Nothing in the world comes even close to it. It'll be known as the F-47. The generals picked the title. It's a beautiful number.”

Why The Jet Is Called F-47

According to a report in The War Zone, the US Air Force has previously explained how the F-47 designation was chosen.

One reference is to the World War II-era P-47 Thunderbolt fighter. The aircraft remained in service for years in the United States and elsewhere, eventually seeing its designation change to F-47 when the “P” for “Pursuit” prefix was phased out.

The “47” also refers to 1947, the year the US Air Force was established as an independent service after previously being part of the US Army.

Last, the F-47 designation is also a reference to Trump, who served as the 45th and is now serving as the 47th President of the United States.