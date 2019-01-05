Mother Kills Three Children By Throwing Them Into Septic Tank In Bihar

The woman threw her two sons and one daughter into the tank. (Representational)

A woman in Bihar's Bhagalpur killed her three children today by throwing them into a septic tank and attempted suicide by jumping after them, the police said.

She was, however, saved by some family members.

The woman threw her two sons, aged one and four years, and her two-year-old daughter into the tank after being beaten up by her inebriated husband on Friday night, the deputy superintendent of police (law and order) Nesar Ahmed said.

He said the woman jumped after them but was spotted by a member of her family, who raised an alarm. She was pulled out along with the bodies of the children, who died of suffocation.

An FIR was lodged against her husband who is absconding, the DSP said adding efforts are on to arrest him.