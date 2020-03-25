'Mother Called Me To Remind...': Priyanka Gandhi Extends Greetings On Navroz

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra extended her greetings to the Kashmiri community on the occasion of Navroz.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra extended her greetings to the Kashmiri community on the occasion of Navroz on Wednesday.

Navroz is a festival celebrated by the people of Kashmir to observe the beginning of the Hindu new year.

The day is celebrated across the country with various other names - Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba.

Ms Vadra said that her mother, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, called her to remind on the prayers to be offered on Navroz.

"Mother called (me) yesterday to remind me not to forget to prepare Navroj thali and sweet rice!

I extend my greetings to all my Kashmiri brothers and sisters. The country and the world is passing through a very difficult phase. I pray health and safety for all. Keep smiling, every morning is a new morning".

Earlier, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi also extended her greetings on the start of Hindu new year and Chaitra Navratri.

"Greetings to all on New Year and Chaitra Navratri!" Sonia Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings on the occasion and expressed hope that the nine-day festival will bring prosperity and good health in everyone's life.

"We are celebrating various festivals across India and also the start of a New Year as per our traditional calendar. Greetings on Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba. May these auspicious occasions bring good health, happiness and prosperity in our lives," the Prime Minister tweeted.