Moscow-Goa Chartered Flight Lands In Gujarat After Bomb Threat

The aircraft is in an isolation bay and further investigation is underway.

All passengers have been deboarded.

An incoming chartered flight from Moscow to Goa with 244 people onboard was diverted to Gujarat's Jamnagar, a move which was triggered after Goa Air traffic controller received a bomb threat, officials said on Monday.

The aircraft, say Jamnagar airport officials, is in an isolation bay.

"Moscow-Goa chartered flight diverted to Jamnagar, Gujarat, after Goa ATC received a bomb threat. Aircraft is in isolation bay," airport officials told news agency ANI.

The plane landed safely at Jamnagar (defence) airport at 9:49 pm, said Jamnagar airport director.

All passengers have been deboarded, he added.

Further investigation is underway.

