Morphine Worth Rs 365 Crore Busted At Navi Mumbai Port

The seized drug was concealed in the door of the container which was kept near a yard situated off the old Mumbai-Pune Highway and its final destination was Punjab, the official said.

Morphine Worth Rs 365 Crore Busted At Navi Mumbai Port

73.06 kg of morphine was seized by Mumbai Police.(Representational))

Mumbai:

The Navi Mumbai police have seized 73.06 kg of morphine estimated to be valued at Rs 365 crore in international market from a shipping container that had arrived at the Nhava Sheva port, an official said on Friday.

The seized drug was concealed in the door of the container which was kept near a yard situated off the old Mumbai-Pune Highway and its final destination was Punjab, the official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

.