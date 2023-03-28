More Than 500 Apps Blocked Over Cyber Fraud, Spoofing Concerns: Amit Shah

The Union Home Ministry has identified over 500 apps which were being used for spoofing and committing frauds in India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

"The apps have been blocked on Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre's (I4C) recommendations due to security reasons and action has been taken as per law," Mr Shah said, while reviewing the working of the cyber crime centre at NDCC Bhawan in Delhi.

The unit has prepared an analytical report on modus operandi of top 50 cyber attacks and shared data with states. Interestingly, AIIMS cyber attack is also being investigated by this unit.

As per the probe, at least four IP addresses were traced, and previously unknown email addresses and phone numbers were found, which linked back to entities or locations in Chinese territories.

"Cyber security is no longer limited to digital world. It is a matter of national security and the Modi government is committed to ensuring that the digital world is safe and secure for everyone," he added.

The home ministry's Cyber Crime Helpline number 1930 is now linked with over 250 banks and financial intermediaries.

"It assists law enforcement agencies in taking real time action and restricting flow of fraudulent funds. Due to quick reporting system and action of the task force, Rs 235 crores embezzled by cyber criminals from over 1.33 lakh people have been recovered so far," Mr Shah added.

With more than 1 crore fingerprints integrated with National Automatic Fingerprint Identification System, the central government is now focusing on training officers to conduct cyber investigations and forensics.

The home minister said that the I4C will organise Cyber Jagarukta Diwas on the first Wednesday of every month to reach out to all states and help promote cyber hygiene.

As per ministry data, 99.99% police stations of the country have been connected with CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems) and they are now registering 100% FIRs directly on the system.