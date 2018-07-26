More Than 1000 Polluting Units Around Taj, Court Asks Who Is Responsible

The Supreme Court questioned who was responsible for the preservation of Taj Mahal.

More than a thousand polluting industries are still located in and around Agra, spewing poison in the air and water and turning Shah Jahan's monument of love yellow. Expressing shock over the situation, the Supreme Court today demanded to know who was responsible for the situation and who was in charge of the upkeep of Taj Mahal.

After an affidavit gave the exact number of polluting industries - 1167 - the a bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur said, "In UP, who is responsible for TTZ (the Taj Trapezium Zone)? They are doing nothing. Zero. We would not have this problem if UP had acted".

The court was hearing a petition on the preservation of the Mughal-era monument. Delhi's School of Planning and Architecture has proposed a series of measures, including the declaration of Taj Mahal precincts as a no-plastic zone, to the Uttar Pradesh government.

One of the measures suggested was shutting of polluting industries in the Taj Trapezium Zone - a 10,400-sq km area around Taj Mahal covering six districts, including pilgrim centres such as Vrindavan.

The plan also involves promotion of small-scale cottage industries and restricting the increase in polluting and private vehicles plying in the area.

"Who is responsible for preserving Taj? Is it UP or is it the Government of India? Which Ministry? Tourism or Ministry of Environment and Forest or Home Ministry or the ASI? Everyone is filing affidavits. The left hand doesn't know what right hand does," said a bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur.

These non-profits were told to study the draft vision document and submit their suggestions by August 28 about a short-term plan to preserve the Taj. The Centre has been asked to explain who is responsible for maintaining Taj Trapezium Zone - the state or the Centre.