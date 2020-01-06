More Stone-Throwing Protests In Kashmir After Article 370 Move: RTI

Data showed highest number of stone-throwing incidents took place in August.

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a spike in stone-throwing incidents in 2019 as compared to 2018 recording 1,996 such cases, of which 1,193 took place after the Centre scrapped special status and divided the state into two Union Territories.

As per the reply to a Right to Information application, the home ministry said a total of 1,996 incidents were reported in Jammu and Kashmir up to the end of November of which 1,193 took place in four months from August.

The data revealed that the highest number of stone-throwing incidents (658) took place in August last year, followed by 257 in May, 248 in September, 224 in April, 203 in October, 103 in February and 84 in November.

In 2018 and 2017, 1,458, and 1,412 stone-throwing incidents were reported, respectively.

However, stone pelting incidents in 2019 were down compared to 2016. Over 2,600 incidents were reported that year. It was also the year in which there were widespread protests in Kashmir after Burhan Wani's killing.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh had earlier said the level of violence was down by 8 per cent in 2019 compared to 2016 due to the "best and exemplary handling" of the situation.

A senior official said 6,000 people were arrested after the centre scrapped Kashmir's special status. Currently, 500 to 600 are under detention.