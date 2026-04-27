'Make Yatra Easier': Devotees Seek Early Completion Of Kedarnath Ropeway

Devotees visiting Kedarnath Temple have welcomed the proposed ropeway project, saying it should be completed at the earliest to make the pilgrimage easier and more accessible. Speaking to NDTV, they said the ropeway would significantly reduce the physical strain and allow more people to undertake the journey to Kedarnath Dham.

Umesh Chandra Posti, a priest at Kedarnath and secretary of the Kedarnath Sabha, said the ropeway, once operational, would allow even those who are physically unable to undertake the trek to visit the shrine.

"More facilities will bring more pilgrims," he said, adding that people are eagerly waiting for the project to begin.

Every year, hundreds of thousands of devotees travel to Kedarnath by road and air from across the country. Currently, pilgrims must trek about 19 km from Gaurikund to reach the temple. Many rely on horses or mules, while others undertake the journey on foot. Helicopter services are also available from Phata and Sersi.

Kalpesh, a visitor from Surat in Gujarat, said those who struggle with the trek or cannot use horses and mules would be able to travel comfortably by ropeway. "Many more people will be excited to visit Kedarnath once the ropeway is ready," he said.

To make the journey more accessible, a ropeway is proposed between Sonprayag and Kedarnath. The project will be developed by Adani Enterprises Limited at an estimated cost of Rs 4,081 crore. The ropeway will span approximately 12.9 km.

Once operational, the ropeway is expected to reduce travel time from 8 to 9 hours to just 36 minutes. It will be capable of carrying up to 1,800 passengers per hour in one direction. The project will also introduce India's first 3S tri-cable ropeway system, known for its safety and modern design.

Devotees believe the ropeway will particularly benefit elderly pilgrims, women, and children by making the journey more accessible and safer.

Bhanu Pratap, a devotee from Rajasthan, said the project would be particularly helpful for senior citizens. Another devotee, Digambar Negi, said higher footfall would benefit local businesses and livelihoods.

Khushboo Panchal from Ahmedabad said the project would help people suffering from leg or back pain fulfill their wish of visiting the shrine. "Once the ropeway is built, we will come with our family and children," she added.

The ropeway project will be developed through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP). The entire project is expected to take around 4 to 6 years to complete.