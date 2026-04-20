Char Dham Yatra Begins As Portals Of Gangotri, Yamunotri Temples Open

The Char Dham Yatra began on Sunday with the opening of the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines in Uttarakhand on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya after a six-month winter break.

The portals of the Gangotri temple opened at 12.15 pm and those of the Yamunotri temple opened at 12.35 pm amid the chanting of Vedic hymns.

Hundreds of devotees chanted religious slogans as the doors were thrown open.

The first prayers at both temples in Uttarkashi district were performed in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the opening ceremony at the Gangotri shrine and prayed for the prosperity of the country.

Dhami said the state government has made robust arrangements to ensure a safe and smooth pilgrimage. He urged devotees to support a green and clean yatra.

In a first, restrictions have been imposed on the entry of non-Hindus to three shrines -- Badrinath, Kedarnath and Gangotri. The Gangotri temple committee has mandated that non-sanatanis must consume 'panchgavya' (a combination of cow urine, dung, milk, curd and ghee) to enter the premises.

The Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee has made it compulsory that non-Hindus submit an affidavit affirming faith in Sanatan Dharma for entry. The portals of Kedarnath and Badrinath will open on April 22 and April 23, respectively.

The Yamunotri Temple Committee, however, has decided to welcome all devotees irrespective of religion.

Authorities have also banned mobile phones and cameras inside all temple premises.

​Approximately 19 lakh devotees have registered for the pilgrimage so far this year. More than 51 lakh pilgrims undertook the Char Dham Yatra last year.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)