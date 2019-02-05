"Moral Victory," Claim Both Centre, Mamata Banerjee In Order On Top Cop

"Only the people and nobody is the big boss of this country," Mamata Banerjee said.
Kolkata/New Delhi: Mamata Banerjee today declared a "moral victory" as the Supreme Court today said Kolkata Police Chief Rajeev Kumar, who is at the heart of her indefinite protest sit-in against the central government, would not be arrested. But in what the central government described as a moral victory for the CBI, the court has ordered Rajeev Kumar to appear on February 20 before the investigative agency in Shillong in Meghalaya, submit all evidence and cooperate with investigations into chit fund scams in Bengal. The confrontation between Mamata Banerjee and the ruling BJP at the centre began on Sunday evening after a CBI team that tried to question Rajeev Kumar was detained by the Kolkata police for a few hours.
Here are the top 10 updates on Mamata Banerjee vs CBI:
"Only the people and nobody is the big boss of this country... Only democracy is the big boss of this country," Mamata Banerjee told reporters from the site where she has been protesting since Sunday. She added: "It is not my victory alone. It is a victory of the constitution, a victory of Save India."
The CBI told the Supreme Court that it believed the Kolkata police chief, who led a Special Investigation Team into the Saradha and Rose Valley chit fund scams allegedly involving members of Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, had "doctored evidence" and shielded the accused.
The CBI went to the Supreme Court on Monday, after the CBI team that arrived at Rajeev Kumar's Kolkata home was blocked by the police, bundled into buses and detained.
Shortly after, a furious Mamata Banerjee launched an indefinite sit-in to protest against the move against her police chief, calling it a "constitutional breakdown".
"They wanted to arrest him. They went to his house on a secret operation, without any notice. That court said 'no arrest', we are so obliged. It will strengthen the morale of the officers," Mamata Banerjee said on the court order.
The Chief Minister called her protest "not an individual fight but a Jan Andolan (mass movement)". "(Prime Minister Narendra) Modi will lose in 2019...They are interfering with everything. It made my heart cry. I have digested all the injustice for too long," she said in a little speech peppered with dramatic pronouncements and even some lines from Lata Mangeshkar's "Ae Mere Vatan Ke Logon".
Asked whether she would continue her protest, she said: "I will not decide in a hurry. So many opposition leaders are coming...Today Chandrababu Naidu is coming. We are not fighting alone."
Several opposition leaders have come out in Mamata Banerjee's support, calling it a larger campaign against the "trampling of democracy and institutions by the Modi government".
Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, BSP leader Mayawati and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav are among the leaders who have pledged support to the Bengal chief minister.
But Congress's Bengal leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary has contradicted his own party boss Rahul Gandhi by criticising Mamata Banerjee and urging the CBI to crack down on her. "I don't care...it is their internal issue. What happens in states is different," Mamata Banerjee said, responding to questions.