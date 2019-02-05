"Moral Victory," Claim Both Centre, Mamata Banerjee In Order On Top Cop

"Only the people and nobody is the big boss of this country," Mamata Banerjee said.

Kolkata/New Delhi: Mamata Banerjee today declared a "moral victory" as the Supreme Court today said Kolkata Police Chief Rajeev Kumar, who is at the heart of her indefinite protest sit-in against the central government, would not be arrested. But in what the central government described as a moral victory for the CBI, the court has ordered Rajeev Kumar to appear on February 20 before the investigative agency in Shillong in Meghalaya, submit all evidence and cooperate with investigations into chit fund scams in Bengal. The confrontation between Mamata Banerjee and the ruling BJP at the centre began on Sunday evening after a CBI team that tried to question Rajeev Kumar was detained by the Kolkata police for a few hours.