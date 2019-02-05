Rajeev Kumar's Case Hearing Today, Mamata Banerjee's Dharna Enters Day 3: Live

Mamata Banerjee's protest entered Day 3 today in the heart of Kolkata (File)

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's sit-in protest against the centre entered Day 3 amid a full blown political stand-off that saw a host of opposition leaders extending support to the Trinamool Congress chief. The Central Bureau of Investigation, whose move to barge into the house of the Kolkata police chief and question him triggered the mega row, went to the Supreme Court, which will hear the evidence against Rajeev Kumar today. The CBI has accused Rajeev Kumar of being a "potential accused" in the Saradha and Rose Valley Ponzi schemes -- cases he investigated -- and said it was possible that he might have tried to destroy evidence.

Here are the Live Updates of Day 3 of Mamata Banerjee's dharna: