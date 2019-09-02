Moon Lander 'Vikram' Separates From Chandrayaan 2 Orbiter, Says ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: Vikram lander is scheduled to touch down on lunar surface on September 7

The highly advanced moon lander 'Vikram' successfully separated from India's moonshot Chandrayaan 2 orbiter today, the Indian Space Research Organisation tweeted. "The health of the orbiter and lander is being monitored from the Mission Operations Complex... All the systems of Chandrayaan 2 orbiter and lander are healthy," ISRO said today.

The Vikram lander will head to a region on the moon that is little explored till date - most lunar landings have taken place in the northern hemisphere or in the equatorial region. It is scheduled to touch down on the lunar surface on September 7.

The Chandrayaan 2 was successfully manoeuvred into lunar orbit on August 20, after nearly 30 days of space travel. This was one of the trickiest operations in the mission. A higher-than-expected approach velocity would have bounced off the spacecraft into deep space, while a slow approach would have led to the moon's gravity to pull Chandrayaan 2 and crash it on the lunar surface.

The approach velocity had to be just right and the altitude over the moon rather precise. Even a small error would have killed the mission.

The process of landing Chandrayaan 2 on the moon is very complex since it blasted off at a velocity of 39,240 kilometres per hour, which is almost 30 times the speed at which sound travels through air.

India's most ambitious space mission to date, Chandrayaan 2 had lifted off from the spaceport at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on July 22. The lift-off was successful in its second attempt, a week after it was aborted just under an hour from its launch due to a technical glitch.

The mission stands out because of its low cost, with just about Rs. 1,000 crore spent - a much smaller price tag compared to similar missions by other countries.

