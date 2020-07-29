Heavy Rain Likely In North And South Bengal Over Next 2 Days: Met Office

Monsoon update: Heavy rain likely in north Bengal, flood situation in Bihar and Assam grim

Monsoon 2020 update: The weather office has warned of heavy rain in all the districts of north Bengal for the next two days. Heavy rain or thunderstorms are also likely in the southern part of the state. The situation is expected to improve after Friday morning, according to the Met department.

There was respite for the foothills of Bengal for a day from continuous showers that lead to a flood-like situation. Low-lying areas in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar were inundated after heavy downpour.

The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast for the region says, moderate rain and thunderstorms are likely in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Coochbehar, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur till Friday morning.

Kolkata recorded moderate rainfall since Tuesday morning, along with some other districts in the south Bengal, the weather office said. Dumdum in the northern fringes of the state capital recorded 79 mm, while Alipore in south Kolkata received 39 mm rain. Bankura and Purulia received 84 mm rainfall each, the Met department said.

In the neighbouring states of Assam and Bihar, the flood situation after excessive rain, continues to be grim. According to an Assam government report, the Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger level at Jorhat, Tezpur, Goalpara, Dhubri, Dhansiriand Golaghat. The number of deaths in flood related incidents have risen to 104.

In Bihar, according to the state disaster management department, 29,62,653 people have been affected in 12 districts of the state. Eight people have died as of 6 pm today. Over 12,800 people are staying in temporary government shelters in Bihar.