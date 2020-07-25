How Assam's Goalpara Is Battling Floods For Over A Month

Goalpara is one of the worst flood-hit districts in Assam this year.

Sujit Hajong, at a flood relief camp in Assam's Goalpara districts, is crying and sobbing as the disaster has caused him lose everything he had, including his crops and house.

"The houses have been damaged, croplands have been destroyed, we always have lot of expections from from the cropping and with lockdown, we don't have any other scope of work," Mr Hajong told NDTV.

Goalpara is one of the worst flood-hit districts in Assam this year.

With several areas still inundated, it has been a tough battle for the people and administration in this district.

The district, that had been already reeling under the first wave of floods that hit it in May, was hit by a second wave of flood this month.

It also has the highest count of people affected - 4.7 lakh suffering for over a month.

"One of the challenge is logistics. As you have seen the roads are still flooded and we have to use boat and all this under the backdrop of Covid-19," said Varnali Deka, Deputy Commissioner of Goalpara district.

Lakhipur circle has several relief camps.

Seventy-four-year old Insaf Ali of Gaur Nagar village lost nearly 15 bighas of crop in this is the longest running flood he has seen in years.

"I remember, about 25 years back we saw such prolonged floods" Mr Ali said.

In Goalpara, thousands of people have been sheltered in relief camps like this, many of them have lost their home and for those who still have a home, they don't know when will they return.