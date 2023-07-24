Monsoon Session Live Updates: Congress Moves Adjournment Motion To Discuss Manipur

The Monsoon session began on July 20 amid the pandemonium over Manipur violence.

With the Monsoon session of Parliament, facing continuous disruptions over Manipur violence since it began, all set to reassemble today, Congress MPs have moved adjournment motion notices to discuss the situation of the strife-torn state.

Congress Lok Sabha MPs Manickam Tagore and Manish Tewari have proposed adjournment motion notices to discuss the situation of the northeastern state with the latter asking to suspend Zero Hour, Question Hour, and other businesses of the day to have a discussion regarding "ongoing ethnic clashes".

The Monsoon session began on July 20 amid the pandemonium over Manipur violence, with the opposition demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statements on the same "inside the House and not outside".





