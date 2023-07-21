Monsoon Session Live Updates: 2nd Day Of Parliament Session To Begin At 11AM

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has submitted adjournment notice to raise Manipur issue in Lok Sabha today. On Thursday, the first day of Monsoon Session, opposition parties gave notices to discuss the issue under Rule 193 in Lok Sabha. While, in Rajya Sabha, the Opposition gave notice under Rule 176 and Rule 267 to discuss the matter.

Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to make a statement on Manipur situation in the parliament today. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, while speaking to media, also said that government is ready to discuss the Manipur issue adding that it was already clarified by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other leaders. Mr Joshi also said that the Speaker will decide on the date to discuss the Manipur issue in the House.

Day one of the monsoon session of the Parliament witnessed unruly scenes amid slogneering by the opposition over Manipur violence as joint opposition sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on the issue.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES on Parliament Monsoon Session:

Jul 21, 2023 09:29 (IST) Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Submits Adjournment Notice To Raise Manipur Issue In Lok Sabha



