"100 MPs Have Signed": Kiren Rijiju On Impeachment Move In Judge Cash Row

Over 100 MPs have signed their consent to bring an impeachment motion in Parliament against Justice Yashwant Varma, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said, a day before the Monsoon Session begins. The judge hit headlines when a huge sum of unaccounted cash was recovered from his Delhi home after a fire in March.

The cash recovery triggered allegations of massive corruption within the Judiciary, prompting the Supreme Court to start an inquiry. A three-member panel has recommended his impeachment, and the judge has challenged this in the top court.

The cash recovery row has also played out against the backdrop of some voices in the ruling dispensation accusing the Supreme Court of judicial overreach, and stressing the supremacy of Parliament.

According to the Constitution, a Supreme Court judge can be removed from office only through a Presidential order on the grounds of "proved misbehaviour or incapacity". A motion for impeachment in such a case will be admitted only if it has the support of at least 50 members in the Rajya Sabha or at least 100 in the Lok Sabha. This motion would need the support of two-thirds of the MPs in the House for passage.

Earlier, Mr Rijiju said corruption in the judiciary is an "extremely sensitive" matter and all political parties are united on this issue. "The government will bring an impeachment motion against Justice Yashwant Varma in this session," he said today.

Main opposition Congress, sources have said, has also joined cause with the ruling BJP on this front. About 35 Lok Sabha MPs, including Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, have signed the proposal to bring the impeachment motion against the judge, the sources added.

Monsoon Session Begins Tomorrow

Mr Rijiju told the media that during the all-party meeting held a day before the new Parliament session begins, 40 representatives from 51 parties were present. "They presented their views and we requested everyone to ensure that the House runs smoothly. It is a shared responsibility - both the ruling and opposition sides must contribute. We will take up the suggestion of giving more time to smaller parties in the BAC (Business Advisory Committee) meeting, in accordance with the rules."

The Opposition is expected to mount a spirited offensive against the government over the Pahalgam terror attack and ask tough questions regarding Operation Sindoor and US President Donald Trump's claims of having brokered the ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

"We are ready to discuss all important issues, including Pahalgam and Operation Sindoor - but it must be as per parliamentary rules. We have listened to all suggestions from the opposition members," the Parliamentary Affairs Minister said today.

On the Opposition's allegations that Prime Minister Narendra Modi often skips Parliament, Mr Rijiju said, "The Prime Minister is always present in the House, except during foreign visits or in rare special situations. Constantly dragging the Prime Minister into every issue is not appropriate. Whenever a particular department is being discussed, the minister concerned is present to respond," he said.

The government has listed 15 bills for this session. These include key legislation on taxation, shipping, sports governance, and geo-heritage preservation.

Opposition Preps Attack

At the all-party meeting today, Congress MP and its Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, demanded that the Prime Minister address Parliament and respond to key questions on the Pahalgam attack, the government's foreign policy, and the unrest in Manipur. "Why hasn't the Prime Minister visited Manipur yet? We want focused discussions on national security and foreign affairs," he said.

Supriya Sule (NCP), too, questioned why the terrorists who gunned down innocents in Pahalgam had not been caught yet. She also slammed a Maharashtra minister allegedly seen playing rummy in the Assembly. "Farmers are dying by suicide, and ministers are busy playing games. He must resign," she said.

AAP's Sanjay Singh raised Trump's comments on Operation Sindoor and the Special Intensive Revision of voter list in poll-bound Bihar. BJD's Sasmit Patra expressed anguish over a student's self-immolation in Odisha and alleged that law and order in the BJP-ruled state had completely broken down. Samajwadi Party's Ramgopal Yadav alleged a foreign policy failure at the Centre and raised questions on the voter list revision in Bihar.