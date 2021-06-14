Monsoon 2021: Know All About The Progress Of Monsoon, IMD's Rain Forecast

New Delhi:

The Monsoons have covered nearly two-third of the country, a weather department official said on Monday. This is nearly two weeks ahead of the schedule, officials added, "Conditions are favorable for further advance of the Southwest Monsoon in most parts Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts of east Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and Haryana...", the Met office said. The progress of Monsoon over remaining parts of northwest India is likely to slowdown, according to the India Meteorological Department. The four-month long rainy season is crucial for the farners in the country and it also replenishes the water bodies. 

Monsoon 2021: 5 updates, according to the IMD

  1. Southwest Monsoon has covered the entire Peninsular, east, central and northeastern states.
  2. The northern limit of Monsoon now passes through Diu, Surat, Nandurbar, Bhopal, Nowgong, Hamirpur, Barabanki, Bareilly, Saharanpur,  Ambala and Amritsar.
  3. Conditions are favorable for further advance of the Monsoon into most parts Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts of east Uttar Pradesh, Delhi; parts of western Uttar Pradesh in the next 48 hours.
  4. Mumbai and Thane saw a clear and sunny day and similar weather conditions are also expected on Tuesday.
  5. The latest satellite image indicates very dense cloud over the west coast from south of Raigad to Goa, Karnataka and Kerala. Heavy rainfall is likely in southern Konkan and Goa in the next two days.  

The Monsoon arrived in Kerala on June 3 against the usual June 1, but has advanced quickly. Since the start of the season, the Monsoon has delivered 25 per cent more than normal rainfall, data compiled by the IMD showed.