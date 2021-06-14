Monsoon 2021: Know All About The Progress Of Monsoon, IMD's Rain Forecast

Monsoon Update: Temporary bridge over Kanksha river in Bengal washed away due heavy rain

The Monsoons have covered nearly two-third of the country, a weather department official said on Monday. This is nearly two weeks ahead of the schedule, officials added, "Conditions are favorable for further advance of the Southwest Monsoon in most parts Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts of east Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and Haryana...", the Met office said. The progress of Monsoon over remaining parts of northwest India is likely to slowdown, according to the India Meteorological Department. The four-month long rainy season is crucial for the farners in the country and it also replenishes the water bodies.

Crazy downpour in Lucknow and many parts of eastern UP today …. Visuals from earlier in the morning pic.twitter.com/ADslFc5tBa — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) June 14, 2021

Monsoon 2021: 5 updates, according to the IMD

Southwest Monsoon has covered the entire Peninsular, east, central and northeastern states. The northern limit of Monsoon now passes through Diu, Surat, Nandurbar, Bhopal, Nowgong, Hamirpur, Barabanki, Bareilly, Saharanpur, Ambala and Amritsar. Conditions are favorable for further advance of the Monsoon into most parts Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts of east Uttar Pradesh, Delhi; parts of western Uttar Pradesh in the next 48 hours. Mumbai and Thane saw a clear and sunny day and similar weather conditions are also expected on Tuesday. The latest satellite image indicates very dense cloud over the west coast from south of Raigad to Goa, Karnataka and Kerala. Heavy rainfall is likely in southern Konkan and Goa in the next two days.

10.25 hrs.Latest satellite image indicating very dense clouds over west coast frm south of Raigad to Goa, Karnataka &Kerala. IMD Models r indicating very high rains in S Konkan, Goa next 2 days. Rtn~242mm.

Trend is very likely to continue including parts of S Madhya Mah too.

TC pic.twitter.com/12QZOD20bv — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) June 14, 2021

SW Monsoon is yet to advance in parts of NW of India and most parts of Gujarat...

IMD pic.twitter.com/k7sWIza20V — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) June 14, 2021

The Monsoon arrived in Kerala on June 3 against the usual June 1, but has advanced quickly. Since the start of the season, the Monsoon has delivered 25 per cent more than normal rainfall, data compiled by the IMD showed.