Rain 'Red' Alert In 4 Districts Of Madhya Pradesh

Monsoon 2020 image: Flooded bridge after heavy rain in Satna earlier in August

Monsoon 2020 news: A 'Red' alert for heavy rain has been issued in four districts of Madhya Pradesh by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday. In eastern Madhya Pradesh monsoon activities have revived in the last 24 hours, the weather office said. An 'Orange' alert has also been issued for some districts in the state. The warnings are valid till Friday morning.

According to the IMD, extremely heavy rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur in Balaghat, Tikamgarh, Damoh and Sagar districts. Heavy rainfall is also likely in Jabalpur, Rewa and Shahdol. Thunderstorm with lightning is likely in Rajgarh, Shajapur, Guna and Ashok Nagar, the weather office said. Capital Bhopal is also expected to get thundershowers.

Last week, many parts in western Madhya Pradesh were inundated following heavy rainfall. "A well-marked low pressure area is advancing over eastern Madhya Pradesh. It is likely to cause good rainfall in next two-three days in the state," Uday Sarwate, a senior meteorologist with the IMD's Bhopal office said. The state has received normal rainfall in this monsoon season so far.