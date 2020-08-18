Maharashtra Records 16 Per Cent Above Normal Rain So Far: Met Office

Monsoon 2020: Images from Palghar which received extremely heavy rain in the last few weeks

Monsoon 2020 news and updates: Maharashtra has so far received about 16 per cent more rainfall than the normal average in this monsoon season, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The state received 826 mm rainfall from June 1 to August 17, as against the normal average of 713 mm for the same period.

"This is 16 per cent higher; still as per the MeT department's scale it can be described as normal rainfall," an IMD official said on Tuesday.

Out of 36 districts in the state, six have received largely excess rainfall, while Yavatmal, Gondia and Akola have reported deficient rainfall since June 1, the IMD said.

The MeT department predicted very heavy rainfall at isolated places in coastal, western and central Maharashtra on Tuesday.

