Delhi's LNJP Hospital Begins Free Antibody Cocktail Therapy For Covid Patients

The Antibody Cocktail Therapy will be given for free at Delhi's LNJP Hospital (File)

The Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail used to treat mild to moderate "high risk" Covid patients is now available at Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) for free.

"We have received a Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail - a combination of Casirivimab and Imdevimab. We have started using it in LNJP hospital. Now, we will be able to provide latest medicines for Covid patients. These are the monoclonal antibodies and they are very useful," Dr Suresh Kumar, Managing Director of LNJP hospital said.

"We will have first-time experience of these drug cocktails or antibody cocktails. Earlier, patients were going to the private hospitals to get this treatment, but now the government has made a provision and we are giving it in LNJP. We are giving it free of cost."

Roche India and Cipla had announced the launch of the Antibody Cocktail in India last week. Priced at Rs 59,750 a dose, the therapy has been earlier introduced in Delhi's private hospitals - Fortis Escorts, Moolchand, Apollo, Sir Gangaram, and Max Hospital.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)