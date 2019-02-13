Money Laundering Case: Robert Vadra Questioned In Jaipur For Second Day

Robert Vadra was accompanied by wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to the ED's office in Jaipur on day one

Robert Vadra, Congress president Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate or ED at its zonal office in Jaipur for the second consecutive day today for questioning into an alleged land scam in the Rajasthan's Bikaner district.

On Tuesday, Robert Vadra and his mother Maureen had appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Jaipur in a money laundering case. Congress general secretary and his wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had accompanied them to the probe agency's office.

Robert Vadra arrived at the ED office on Jaipur's Bhawani Singh road shortly after 10.15 am in a vehicle amid tight security.

Robert Vadra's mother Maureen Vadra, who had appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday, was allowed to go after some time, while her son was questioned for nearly nine hours.

The Rajasthan High Court had asked Robert Vadra and his mother to cooperate with the agency after they approached it seeking directions that no coercive action is taken against them by the agency, following which they appeared before the ED in Jaipur.

News agency Press Trust of India reported that in the Bikaner case, ED had summoned Robert Vadra thrice but he failed to appear and later approached the court.

The ED had registered a criminal case in connection with the deal in 2015, taking cognisance of a clutch of FIRs and chargesheets filed by the Rajasthan police after the tehsildar of Bikaner complained about alleged forgery in the allotment of land in the area, considered sensitive due to its proximity to the India-Pakistan border.

It is understood that the agency wants to question Robert Vadra about the operations of a firm - MS Skylight Hospitality Private Limited - allegedly linked to him, which had purchased land in the area. It also wants to confront Robert Vadra with the statements of those said to be linked to him.

