Money Laundering Case: Maharashtra Minister Reaches Probe Agency's Office

Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab denied knowing why he has been summoned by the ED. (File)

Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab today reached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office, two days after he had been served a notice by the probe agency, and said that he was not aware as to why he has been called by the ED.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Parab said, "I am going to the ED office today, I will cooperate. I've not done anything wrong."

He further said, "I am not aware why I have been summoned. Whatever question they ask, I will tell. Now, I am here for the investigation and I will get to know the reason why they have summoned me."

The ED summoned the Shiv Sena leader in connection with the money laundering case against former minister Anil Deshmukh.

Earlier on August 29, the ED had summoned Mr Parab in connection with the same case, following which he on August 31 sought 14 days' time to appear before the agency.

The ED has also summoned Mr Parab's close aide Regional Transport Office (RTO) officer Bajrang Kharmate in the same money laundering case.

