'Momentous Occasion': Adani Foundation On ACC School's 100th Anniversary

The ACC Higher Secondary School in Madhya Pradesh commemorated its 100th anniversary. Established in 1923 by CP Portland Cement Limited in the village of Kymore, the school has evolved over the years, leaving a significant mark on the educational landscape of the state.

The centenary celebrations, held at the ACC Gymkhana Cricket ground, were graced by Dr Priti G Adani, Chairperson, Adani Foundation. The day-long programme included the screening of a documentary showcasing the school's journey, followed by the release of souvenirs and cultural performances by the alumni.

"Education is the foundation of societal progress, and ACC Higher Secondary School's century-long legacy epitomises the transformative power of quality education. As the school marks a milestone of educational excellence, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated educators and the accomplished alumni. The Adani Foundation is proud to witness this momentous occasion. We look forward to contributing to the school's rich legacy and remain committed to spearhead the cause of quality," said Dr Priti G Adani congratulating staff, students and alumni of the school.

The school began with just two classrooms under the leadership of Gauri Shankar Pandey, who served as its first headmaster till 1943.

"As we reach the incredible milestone, gratitude fills my heart. The journey, guided by dedicated educators and unwavering community support, reflects the true essence of education. Together, we've shaped generations. I would like to extend my gratitude to Adani Foundation for spearheading the revolution we started in the pre-independence era. Now, we are all prepared to work harder for our commitment towards quality education for all," said Sudhanshu Mishra, who assumed the role of principal in 2017.

The youngest freedom fighter, Mahesh Shrivastava, who joined the Quit India Movement at the age of 10, was from this very school.

Other notable names are Megha Bhatt, who worked on the Chandrayaan-2 and Chandrayaan-3 projects; Dr Karuna Verma, scientist and academician who retired as Dean and Executive Councilor at Rani Durgavati University; Anil Kumar Shukla, former Chief Geologist at Coal India Ltd; and playback singer Nandita Nagjyoti.



