Murder Of BJP Councillor's Uncle: Wife Held For Conspiracy; Had Extra-Marital Affair

Police have arrested the wife of Maharashtra BJP MLC Yogesh Tilekar's uncle for allegedly conspiring to kill the latter, and have found that the killing was a fallout of her extra-marital relationship with their former tenant, an official said.

The victim, Satish Wagh's wife Mohini, had asked her paramour to eliminate her husband and a contract to kill him was given to four persons, he said.

Wagh, 55, was abducted and murdered in Pune district on December 9. He was bundled into a car near Shewalwadi Chowk in Hadapsar area of Pune city and he was found murdered near Yavat on Pune-Solapur Highway in the district, around 40 kilometres from the spot he was abducted, police said.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shailesh Balkawade said, "Mohini Wagh, 48, was arrested on Wednesday after evidence showed her involvement in the conspiracy to kill her husband. It has been found in the probe that Mohini had asked their former tenant Akshay Jawalkar (29) to kill her husband. Accordingly, Jawalkar gave Rs 5 lakh as 'supari' (contract) to four others to execute the murder."

"Jawalkar's family was Wagh's tenants for several years. During their stay there, a relationship developed between Akshay and Mohini," he said.

During the probe, it came to light that when Satish Wagh came to know about his wife's extra-marital relationship, he opposed it. Thereafter, the Jawalkar family moved elsewhere, but Akshay and Mohini remained in touch. Wagh used to beat Mohini up over the issue, the police said.

Apart from Mohini Wagh and Jawalkar, police have so far arrested Pawan Shyamsundar Sharma (30), Navnath Arjun Gursale (31), Vikas Sitaram Shinde (28) and Atish Jadhav in this connection.

Following her arrest, Mohini Wagh will be produced in a local court, the official said, adding that further investigation into the case is on.

