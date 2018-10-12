Extortion Case Filed Against Pune BJP Lawmaker For Demanding Rs 50 Lakh

Yogesh Tilekar, his brother Chetan and his associate Ganesh Kamthe were charged under IPC section 385 (extortion) for allegedly demanding Rs 50 lakh from a private firm to allow it to lay optical fibre cables for internet, police said.

Pune | | Updated: October 12, 2018 23:24 IST
Yogesh Tilekar could not be contacted for comments despite several attempts

Pune: 

A case of alleged extortion has been registered against Yogesh Tilekar, a BJP Member of Legislative Assembly or MLA from Pune, and two others, police said Friday.

The complaint was registered on the complaint from E-Vision Tele-Infra which lays optical fibre lines for Internet for private companies in the city, said joint commissioner of police Shivaji Bodkhe.

"Tilekar, his brother and Kamthe allegedly demanded money from the firm officials to allow them to continue the work in an area in Hadapsar (which is Tilekar's constituency)," he said.

"We found substance in the complaint prima facie and registered the FIR at Kondhwa police station," Mr Bodkhe said, adding that further probe was on.

Nobody has been arrested in the case yet.

The lawmaker could not be contacted for comments despite several attempts.

