Madhya Pradesh Women To Get Increased Financial Help Under Government Scheme

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav will on Wednesday transfer the increased monthly installment of Rs 1,500 each to the accounts of women beneficiaries under the state government's "Ladli Behna Yojana" during a program in Seoni.

Until now, the beneficiaries were receiving Rs 1,250 per month until the increase was approved by the Cabinet earlier this month. In a single click, Chief Minister Dr Yadav will transfer a total of Rs 1,857 crore to the accounts of over 1.26 crore Ladli Behnas across all 52 districts of the state.

The hike in the monthly installment is expected to add over Rs 300 crore per month to the state exchequer's expenditure.

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) election manifesto promised to increase the amount to Rs 3,000 per month, leading political observers to believe that Wednesday's hike is a step towards fulfilling the commitment.

A Look At The Scheme

The Ladli Behna Yojana scheme was launched by the state government in June 2023 to provide women a monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 per month. The amount increased to Rs 1,250 in September 2023 and remained the same until now.

Wednesday's hike comes following a month-long delay, which left many beneficiaries waiting for their "Bhai Dooj" gift- a Rs 250 festival bonus that was not transferred on time due to budgetary and administrative delays.

Since the inception of the scheme, a total of Rs 44,917.92 crore has been directly transferred to the bank accounts of beneficiaries.

According to the latest progress report, a total of 1.26 crore women have benefitted from the scheme.

Officials have said that the scheme has significantly improved women's participation in local economies. Many women have used the funds to start small ventures like tailoring, dairy farming, and photocopy centers, turning welfare support into livelihoods.

Will The Scheme Be Renamed?

During Wednesday's event, Chief Minister Dr Yadav might also rename the scheme to "Devi Subhadra Yojana." Yadav had dropped hints about the name change during the Bhai Dooj celebrations at his residence in Bhopal last month, comparing the government's support for women to Lord Krishna's bond with his sister Subhadra.

"The relationship between Lord Krishna and Subhadra is the most beautiful example of brotherly love and protection. Just as Krishna ensured Subhadra's safety and dignity, our government stands as a protector of our sisters, ensuring their happiness, security, and self-reliance," he said.

While there has been no official confirmation yet about the renaming, government insiders say the chief minister wants the scheme to reflect both cultural heritage and emotional connection.