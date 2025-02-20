New RSS Office "Grandeur Must Reflect Our Work": Mohan Bhagwat

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, while addressing the gathering at the Pravesh Utsav program of the renovated 'Keshav Kunj' in New Delhi, underlined the symbolic importance of the building's grandeur, stating that it should reflect the organisation's commitment to its ideals and the transformative impact of its work.

Reflecting on the Sangh's journey, Mr Bhagwat cautioned that while circumstances may change, the RSS's direction and core values must remain steadfast.

"The grandeur that is visible in this office should reflect the grandeur of the work of the Sangh, and its essence should be felt here. It doesn't take long for a change in state... We continued, and now our circumstances have changed. In changing circumstances, we must be careful not to change our direction," the RSS Chief said.

The new headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), 'Keshav Kunj,' has been completed in Delhi.

The reconstruction project spans 3.75 acres and consists of three 12-story buildings, which will house approximately 300 rooms and offices. These buildings have been named Sadhna, Prerna, and Archana.

The total cost of the project is around Rs 150 crore, funded by the contributions of over 75,000 people who support the ideology of Hindutva.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat laid the foundation stone for the project in November 2016, although the work was delayed.

According to RSS sources, the project features three towers, each with a ground floor and 12 additional floors. There are 13 elevators in the entire Keshav Kunj, five in the first and second towers and three in the third tower. Each tower is also equipped with a service elevator.

Gujarat-based architect Anoop Dave designed the new headquarters. Between the second and third towers lies a large open space, where a statue of RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar has been installed. According to sources, this area is referred to as the 'Sangh Sthan' (RSS Place).

The building also features a large auditorium named after Ashok Singhal, a prominent leader associated with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. The complex will also have facilities such as a library, health clinic, and sewage treatment plant. Solar energy is also being utilized at the site.

The offices of RSS-associated weekly magazines Panchjanya and Organiser, as well as Suruchi Publications, will also be housed in the complex.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)