'PM Modi And Chandrayaan Are Always On People's Minds': S Jaishankar

"There are multiple aspects of Viksit Bharat," S Jaishankar said

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended the Viksit Bharat Ambassador Artist Workshop on Sunday and appreciated the event for showcasing the aspirations of people for a 'Viksit Bharat'.

The event was organised at the Purana Qila by the National Gallery of Modern Art in collaboration with the Lalit Kala Akademi.

"Stopped by at the #ViksitBharatAmbassador Artist Workshop at Purana Qila today. Commend @ngma_delhiand @LalitKalaLKA for organizing. Pleased to see the various expressions of Viksit Bharat through the medium of art. #ModiKiGuarantee was the underlying message that the country agrees with today," Mr Jaishankar posted on X.

Speaking to the reporters, Mr Jaishankar said, "Everyone should get a chance to experience the diversity of India. Our target during the G20 was that international events should not be limited to the national capital and should be taken across the country. When we talk about Viksit Bharat it means that the impact of India in the world increases and for that, it is important for everyone to know about Bharat."

"This was a great initiative. I saw the aspirations of people here. I can also see the strong impact of Chandrayaan. Modi ji and Chandrayaan are always on people's minds," he added.

He further opened up on the various aspects of 'Viksit Bharat'.

"There are multiple aspects of Viksit Bharat. We consider ourselves as a civilizational state. We aspire to become a leading power, become a permanent member of the UNSC. We are the most populous country. On the economic front, we are at fifth, but will soon become third," he said.

Mr Jaishankar also hailed the signing of the free trade pact and said that it reflects a new way of furthering international economic collaboration.

The European Free Trade Association is a trade organisation and free trade area consisting of four European states- Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

"A great day for India's partnership with Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland. Congratulate my colleague CIM @PiyushGoyal on this achievement. The India-EFTA Trade & Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) signed today is a bold achievement. It reflects a new way of furthering international economic collaboration," he stated.

He also held meetings with his counterparts from Liechtenstein and Iceland during the India-EFTA meeting on Sunday.

"Happy to reconnect with FM @DominiqueHasler of Liechtenstein during the India-EFTA meeting today. Value our regular interactions," he stated.

"Good meeting with FM @Bjarni_Ben of Iceland on India-EFTA meeting sidelines. Discussed new areas of collaboration, investment and trade," the EAM said in a subsequent post.

As part of the agreement, EFTA has committed to promote investments to increase the stock of foreign direct investments by USD 100 billion in India in the next 15 years, and to facilitate the generation of 1 million direct employment in India, through such investments.

Notably, India has been working on a Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) with EFTA countries comprising Switzerland, Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein for several years.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)