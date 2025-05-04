"We Look For Partners, Not Preachers": S Jaishankar Takes A Swipe At Europe

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. At Arctic Circle India Forum, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar criticised European nations for trying to influence India's geopolitical stance and emphasised that India seeks partners, not "preachers"

Taking a swipe at European nations trying to influence New Delhi's stand on geopolitical issues, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has said India looks for partners, "not preachers" and some of Europe is "still struggling with that problem".

Dr Jaishankar made the remarks at the Arctic Circle India Forum, during an interaction with former Iceland President OG Grimsson and head of the Observer Research Foundation, Samir Saran.

The External Affairs Minister, a seasoned diplomat, was asked what India expects from Europe. "When we look at the world, we look for partners, we don't look for preachers, particularly preachers who don't practise at home what they preach abroad. And I think some of Europe is still struggling with that problem, some of it has changed," he replied, in a sharp jab at the West.

Europe, he said, had entered a certain zone of reality check. "Now whether they are able to step up to it or not is something we will have to see, but from our point of view, if we are to develop a partnership, there has to be some understanding, there has to be some sensitivity, there has to be a mutuality of interests, there has to be a realisation of how the world works, these are all work in progress to differing degrees with different parts of Europe, some have moved further, some a little bit less," the minister said.

The timing of the remarks is significant. Not only do they come amid a geopolitical churn after Donald Trump took over as US President, but also in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and India's tough actions against Pakistan, known to be involved in several acts of terror on Indian soil.

Dr Jaishankar has earlier articulated India's position on key geopolitical issues after New Delhi's decisions raised eyebrows in the West. One such decision was India's move to import Russian oil after the West imposed sanctions against Moscow during its war against Ukraine. "I understand that there is a conflict situation (in Ukraine). I also understand that Europe has a point of view and Europe will make the choices it will make that is Europe's right. But for Europe to make choices which prioritises its energy needs and then ask India to do something else," he said.

The External Affairs Minister had said India was open to building relations with the world. "But when it comes to what benefits us, we should not back down. I should not expose our people to fuel inflation if I can find a way. The Prime Minister had said, 'take a stand that benefits India'. We did that," he said. He had also that Europe needs to grow out of the mindset that Europe's problems are the world's problems, but the world's problems are not Europe's problems.