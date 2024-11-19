Amid Thaw In India-China Ties, A Foreign Ministers' Meet On G20 Sidelines

Amid a thaw in India-China ties, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro and the two leaders discussed the way forward in the bilateral relationship.

"On the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio, met CPC Politburo member and FM Wang Yi of China. We noted the progress in the recent disengagement in the India-China border areas. And exchanged views on the next steps in our bilateral ties. Also discussed the global situation," Dr Jaishankar posted on X, sharing photos of the meeting.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Russia on the sidelines of the BRICS summit, shortly after New Delhi and Beijing reached a crucial patrolling arrangement along the Line of Actual Control. This breakthrough ended years of frozen ties that had nosedived after the Galwan Valley clash in 2020.

Ahead of the G20 summit, China said it was ready to deliver on important common understandings reached between Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Xi.

"Recently, President Xi Jinping met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the margins of the BRICS summit held in Kazan," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a media briefing while responding to a question on the likelihood of a meeting between the two leaders on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

"China stands ready to work with India to deliver on the important common understandings between the leaders of the two countries, step up communication and cooperation and enhance strategic mutual trust," he said.