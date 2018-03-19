Modi Government Caused Rs 40,000 Crore Loss In Rafale Deal: Rahul Gandhi

In a tweet, Mr Gandhi also referred to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's reported remarks that there was no point of talking about "our price" and "your price" when fighter planes were not bought during the term of the Congress-led UPA government.
The Congress has been long alleging that the deal for 36 Rafale fighter planes with the French government was finalised by the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a higher price than the previous deal for 126 medium multi-role combat aircraft negotiated by the UPA government.