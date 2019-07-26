Modi 2.0's First 50 Days Exemplary, Many Steps Taken For People: JP Nadda

JP Nadda said the exemplary steps have been taken which has touched the lives of millions of people

BJP working president JP Nadda on Friday presented a report card of Modi 2.0 government and said its first 50 days have been exemplary and it has taken several steps to improve the lives of people.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, he said it was a precedent to present a report card on completion of first 100 days but "now we have started it at the halfway mark".

Citing various decisions of the Narendra Modi-led government such as tap water to every household by 2024 and further expansion of rural roads network under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana to improve rural road connectivity, Mr Nadda said the many exemplary steps have been taken which has touched the lives of millions of people.

He also talked about the government's decision to give pension to small traders and scholarships to kids of martyrs who were from paramilitary forces.

