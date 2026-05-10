Mocked Over Body Donation, Madhya Pradesh Man Plans Own Death Ceremony.

In an unusual move that has drawn attention across Satna, a man has announced plans to organise his own Terahvi (Hindu ritual performed on the thirteenth day following a death) and Varshi rituals while he is still alive.

Ramlotan Kushwaha, a resident of Atrabediya village in Uchehra, has printed condolence-style invitation cards for the ceremonies, scheduled for May 13, and has begun inviting relatives, villagers and acquaintances.

Kushwaha said the decision follows reactions to his plan to donate his body to the Government Medical College in Satna after his death.

According to him, some people mocked the decision, suggesting he was trying to avoid the expenses associated with traditional post-death rituals.

In response, he chose to organise those rituals himself, while alive.

Kushwaha has been associated with efforts to preserve medicinal plants and indigenous crop varieties in the region.

His work has received recognition at the state level, and he has also been mentioned by Narendra Modi during Mann Ki Baat.

In 2024, he was awarded a state biodiversity honour in Bhopal.

By organising his own death ceremonies in advance, Kushwaha appears to be making a point about how society responds to decisions like body donation.

The move has sparked discussion in the area, with some viewing it as a personal protest and others reacting with surprise.

The ceremonies are expected to take place later this week.