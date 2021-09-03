Internet, Mobile Services In Kashmir To Be Restored Tonight, Say Police

IGP Vijay Kumar saidsituation remained peaceful and thanked people for their cooperation. File

Mobile telephony services and fixed line Internet across all telecom service providers will be restored in Kashmir valley at 10 pm today as the situation remains peaceful and under control, Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said.

Mobile services, except on BSNL's postpaid, were snapped across the valley on Wednesday night as a precautionary measure in the wake of death of hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

Mobile Internet and Internet on fixed lines, except for BSNL's Broadband and Bharat Fiber were also barred.

"So far, situation remained peaceful and under control. Thanks for public's cooperation in maintaining law and order. Mobile service (voice call) and broadband of all TSPs shall open from today evening at 10pm," the IGP said in a tweet on Kashmir Zone Police's handle.