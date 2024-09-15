Mob Beats Biker After Alleged Attack On Woman In Mumbai Road Rage: Cops

A case was registered against Sheikh under section 118. (Representational)

A mob beat up a motorcyclist after he allegedly pushed a woman pedestrian and attacked her with his helmet in an incident of road rage in south Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

The police arrested the biker, Shahen Alam Sheikh (33), and later released him after serving him a notice following the attack on Saturday night, an official said.

According to the police, the woman was waiting for a taxi on Nizam Street under the JJ flyover when the accused, who was on his motorcycle, hit her leg.

After the woman reprimanded him, the accused started verbally abusing her, pushed her on the road and hit her on the head with his motorcycle helmet, the official said.

A mob soon gathered at the spot and started beating up Sheikh, who attempted to flee, claiming that he was in the police force, he said.

The local police soon intervened and saved Sheikh from the mob's clutches and took him to a nearby hospital, the official said, adding that the accused's two-wheeler was damaged in the attack.

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman, a case was registered against Sheikh under section 118 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 79 (acts intended to insult a woman's modesty) and other relevant provisions of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), he said.

