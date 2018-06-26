Mob Beats Ahmedabad Woman To Death Suspecting Her To Be Child Kidnapper

Policemen from a nearby police station rushed to the spot and rescued the women (File)

A 40-year-old woman was beaten to death in Ahmedabad by a 30-strong mob over suspicion of her being a child kidnapper. The woman was travelling with three other women when a few men on motorcycles intercepted them at Juna Vadaj Circle on Tuesday. They accused the women of being child kidnappers and overturned the autorickshaw they were travelling in. One of the four women died on way to the hospital.

"We have registered a case of rioting and murder against around 30 unidentified persons. Shanti Marwadi (40) suffered critical injuries after she was beaten up by the mob, and died shortly after being admitted to hospital," inspector JA Rathva of Vadaj police station said.

Anasiben Marwadi, who was related to the victim and who was with her, said in her complaint that they belong to a community that earns living by begging. They had come to Ahmedabad from Pali district of Rajasthan some time ago.

"When four of us were travelling in an auto, some men came on motorbikes and intercepted us at Juna Vadaj. They accused us of being child-lifters. More locals joined them and overturned the auto. They then punched and kicked us," she alleged in her complaint

Policemen from a nearby police station rushed to the spot and rescued the women, inspector Rathva said, adding that Ms Shantiben died at the civil hospital.

"It is possible that she may have died due to a head injury as the auto had been overturned by the mob. We have identified some of the suspects," he said.

In the wake of the incident, the police issued an advisory, urging people not to take law into their hands and not to believe social media rumours about gangs of child kidnappers.

People should contact the police if they spot any suspicious person, the advisory said, adding that action will be taken against rumour-mongers on social media.

