MK Stalin Writes To Centre, Seeks Release Of 8 Fishermen Arrested By Sri Lanka

MK Stalin expressed concern over "alarming recurrence" of such incidents.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday told the Centre that eight more fishermen from the state have been apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy and expressed concern over the "alarming recurrence" of such arrests.

This was the second such incident within a week, with the Lankan Navy having apprehended 11 Indian fishermen on August 23 for alleged maritime boundary violation.

In the latest instance, eight fishermen who set sail from Rameswaram were arrested and their boat seized, Stalin told External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in a letter.

"At present, 116 fishermen and 184 boats are in Sri Lankan custody. The alarming recurrence of such incidents has caused immense distress to the families of the arrested fishermen and has further exacerbated the livelihood problems faced by Indian fishermen. Their livelihood depends on these waters, and such arrests not only affect the well-being of the fishermen but also jeopardise the well-being of their families back home," Stalin said in the letter.

He urged Jaishankar to expedite the diplomatic efforts to secure the expeditious release of all Indian boats and fishermen currently in Sri Lankan custody.

