MK Stalin Urges Centre To Rescind Farm Laws, Assures Resolution In State Assembly

DMK's assurances on farm laws to the farmers will be fulfilled, MK Stalin said (File)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin today urged the Centre to withdraw the farm laws by accepting the demands of farmers and said that his party's poll promise of passing a resolution against these legislations in the Assembly will be fulfilled.

While May 26 marks the completion of six months of the protest by the farmers in Delhi against the farm laws, it is a matter of concern that the Union government has so far not come forward to scrap the contentious laws or resolve the issue through constructive parleys, MK Stalin said in a statement.

In the DMK's 2021 Assembly election manifesto people were assured that the Central government will be urged to rescind the three farm laws by a resolution in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, MK Stalin said.

The Chief Minister urged the Centre to "withdraw the farm laws by accepting the fair demands of farmers protesting in Delhi". His party's assurances on farm laws to the farmers - apparently referring to aspects including a resolution in the state Assembly - will be fulfilled, he further said.