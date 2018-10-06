Mizoram Poll Date Welcomed By Major Political Parties

Election in Mizoram is important as it will decide Congress position in the northeast. (File)

Major political parties in Mizoram welcomed the announcement of the poll date to the 40-member state legislative assembly by the Election Commission of India today.

The Election Commission announced that the polling in Mizoram would be held on November 28.

Ruling Congress leader and social welfare minister P.C. Lalthanliana said the state PCC was fully prepared for the assembly poll and had been expecting an early announcement of the election date.

Mr Lalthanliana said the ruling party was ready and the date of election being after the monsoon season would help polling officials, especially in remote areas.

Former minister and vice president of the opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) Dr. R. Lalthangliana said the party was enthusiastic about the announcement of the date.

Mr Lalthangliana expressed optimism that the MNF would be voted to power after being in opposition for a decade.

