Mizoram Man Gets 20-Year Jail Term For Molesting 5-Year-Old Girl

A fast-track court in north Mizoram's Kolasib district on Wednesday sentenced a 37-year-old man to 20 years in jail for molesting a minor girl.

Judge R Vanlalvena had on Tuesday convicted Lalhlimpuia under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

The convict has also been slapped with a fine of Rs 5,000, failing which he will have to undergo an additional month of imprisonment.

Police investigation revealed that Lalhlimpuia, who was arrested in 2020, had molested the 5-year-old girl on three occasions.

