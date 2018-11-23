NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Live TVNewsVideosCandidatesOpinionScheduleCommentsPrevious StatsPhotos

Mizoram Chief Minister Among 9 Candidates Facing Criminal Cases: Report

Mizo National Front (MNF) president and former chief minister Zoramthanga is another bigwig fighting criminal charges.

All India | | Updated: November 23, 2018 16:01 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Mizoram Chief Minister Among 9 Candidates Facing Criminal Cases: Report

Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla is facing criminal cases, says report.


Aizawl: 

Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla is among the nine candidates facing criminal cases out of over 200, who are in the fray for the state Assembly election, according to a report by two civil society organisations.

Mizo National Front (MNF) president and former chief minister Zoramthanga is another bigwig fighting criminal charges, the report of the Mizoram Election Watch (MEW) and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said.

It is based on affidavits filed to the Election Commission by the aspirants.

The others facing criminal charges are V Malsawmtluanga (Independent), Vl Zahawma Chawngthu (BJP), Rasik Mohan Chakma (MNF), Lalduhpuii (BJP), James Thanghmingmawia (Congress) and R Lalthangliana (MNF).

Out of the nine contestants, only four are facing serious criminal cases, it said.

While the Congress and the MNF are contesting all 40 constituencies this time, the BJP is fighting in 39 seats with an aim to open its account for the first time in Mizoram.

The state goes to poll on November 28.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

MizoramLal Thanhawlacriminal Cases
................... Advertisement ...................
................... Advertisement ...................

................................ Advertisement ................................