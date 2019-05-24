Mixed Results For Samajwadi Party Family In UP

The vote share of the SP has also reduced from 22.35 per cent in 2014 to 17.96 per cent this year. (FILE)

The results of the Lok Sabha polls were a mixed bag for the Yadav clan as except Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh Yadav, other members of the family failed to re-enter the lower house of Parliament this time.

While Akhilesh Yadav won with a comfortable margin of 2,59,874 votes by defeating Bhojpuri star and BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua', his father Mulayam Singh Yadav won the Mainpuri seat by a margin of 94,389 votes defeating BJP's Prem Singh Shakya.

The SP suffered a setback in Kannauj, Badaun and Firozabad, where Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav and cousins Dharmendra and Akshay lost to the BJP.

While Dimple Yadav lost by 12,853 votes to BJP's Subrat Pathak in Kannauj, Dharmendra Yadav lost to BJP's Sanghmitra Maurya by 18,454 votes in Badaun and Akshay Yadav lost to BJP's Chandra Sen Jadon by 28,781 votes in Firozabad.

In Firozabad, Akhilesh Yadav's estranged uncle and founder of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia, Shivpal Yadav was relegated to the third spot, securing over 91,000 votes.

An SP leader said had Shivpal Yadav not parted ways with the party, he would have easily won Firozabad.

The vote share of the SP has also reduced from 22.35 per cent in 2014 to 17.96 per cent this year.

