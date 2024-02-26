'Misuse Of Asylum' By Criminals Top Agenda At India-US Dialogue: Sources

The crucial meeting will bring officials from both nations to discuss pressing security concerns.

The "misuse of asylum" by criminals in the United States of America will be a top agenda when officials from India and the USA meet on Wednesday in a high-level dialogue on Homeland Security.

The high-level diplomatic engagement comes following accusations by US federal prosecutors implicating an Indian official in an alleged plot to assassinate Khalistani leader Gurupatwant Singh Pannun.

NDTV has learnt that India has prepared a comprehensive agenda for the dialogue which includes several key issues, but discussions related to the alleged plot to kill Pannun may not be part of the deliberations.

"Misuse of asylum status by individuals engaging in criminal activities within the US is one of the key focus areas for us," a senior official told NDTV.

The crucial meeting will bring officials from both nations to discuss pressing security concerns and strengthen bilateral cooperation, the official said.

As per information, both nations will collaborate on identifying and apprehending terror fugitives seeking haven in either country. The dialogue will explore avenues for enhanced cooperation in investigating and disrupting terrorist financing networks.

Key issues on the agenda include a focus on countering the threat posed by pro-Khalistani elements operating in the US and their potential to carry out terrorist activities in India.

"India will seek assistance from US authorities in apprehending the individuals responsible for the attack on the Indian Consulate in San Francisco and also the issue of the extradition status of Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman, Tahawwur Rana, would be discussed," a source told NDTV. Tahawwur Rana is wanted in India for his alleged involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla would represent India while the delegation from the US would be led by acting Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristie Canegallo.

"The dialogue marks an opportunity for India to express concerns about the exploitation of digital platforms by terrorist outfits for radicalization, recruitment, and financing of illegal activities," an official said.

Additionally, officials from India's Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will seek collaboration opportunities with counterparts from the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

India will also emphasize the challenges posed by cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure, including banking systems, railways, power grids, energy facilities, and healthcare institutions.

Notably, there have been instances of cyberattacks originating from countries like China, Cambodia, the Philippines and Myanmar, with breaches reported in government-operated institutions like the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

A senior official raised concerns about data sovereignty, citing instances of misuse of Indian data by Chinese lending apps and online investment fraud. The dialogue provides a platform for India to address these issues with the US, reinforcing bilateral cooperation in combating cyber threats and terrorism.

Introduced in 2010 as part of the India-US counter-terrorism initiative, the Homeland Security Dialogue serves as a crucial platform for cooperation between the two nations in areas such as illicit finance, cyber information, global supply chain security, and more.

Formerly discontinued during Donald Trump's presidency, the dialogue was reinstated in 2021 after Joe Biden assumed office.