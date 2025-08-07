"Not Diplomacy But Bullying By Buffoon-in-Chief": A Owaisi On Trump Tariff

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday slammed US President Donald Trump for imposing an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, calling it "bullying by the buffoon-in-chief."

Mr Owaisi also said the tariff, which raises the total to 50 per cent, will harm Indian exporters, small businesses and jobs.

In a post on X, Asaduddin Owaisi wrote, "Trump just slapped another 25% tariff on India, taking it to 50%, because we bought oil from Russia. This isn't diplomacy, it's bullying by the buffoon-in-chief who clearly doesn't understand how global trade works."

He also questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders remain silent on the issue. Mr Owaisi accused the government of giving up India's strategic independence to benefit wealthy friends.

"These tariffs will hurt Indian exporters, MSMEs, and manufacturers. It'll disrupt supply chains, deter FDI, and hit jobs hard. But why will @narendramodicare?..." the post reads.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray also criticised the Union Government for its unclear foreign policy.

He pointed out that while India was told to boycott China, the government still allowed official visits and trade.

He also questioned why India continues cricket ties with Pakistan despite tensions, and said Indian students and businesses are suffering from trade problems with no clear response from the government.

On August 6, US President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order imposing an additional 25 per cent tariff on imports from India.

According to the order issued by the White House, Trump cited matters of national security and foreign policy concerns, as well as other relevant trade laws, for the increase, claiming that India's imports of Russian oil, directly or indirectly, pose an "unusual and extraordinary threat" to the United States.

After the order, the total tariff on Indian goods will be 50 per cent.

While the initial duty becomes effective on August 7, the additional levy will come into effect after 21 days and will be imposed on all Indian goods imported into the US, except for goods already in transit or those meeting specific exemptions.

