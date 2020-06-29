Maharashtra Okays Liquor Shops, Salons: What's Allowed, What's Not

Mumbai will not allow people to travel beyond 2 km from their homes to avail salon services (File)

Maharashtra today announced the extension of the coronavirus lockdown till July 31 across the state amid a steady surge in the number of coronavirus cases which is now nearing 1.7 lakh.

The state government issued fresh guidelines for "Mission Begin Again", saying that the movement of non-essential activities will be restricted within the neighbourhoods in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region to curb the spread of the deadly contagion. However, under its "Mission Begin Again", Maharashtra has also eased certain restrictions.

Here's What's Allowed In Maharashtra Under "Mission Begin Again":

Private offices can function with up to 10 per cent of their total strength or 10 people, whichever is more. However, state government offices will be allowed to operate with 15 per cent staff or 15 people, whichever is higher All essential shops will be allowed to continue operations as earlier All non-essential markets, market areas and shops, except malls and market complexes, will be allowed to remain open from 9 am to 5 pm, according to an official order Liquor shops will be allowed to operate and provide home delivery wherever permitted In Mumbai, salons and barber shops will remain open but residents will not be allowed to travel beyond 2 km from their residences to avail of the services. Outdoor exercises, including walking and jogging, will be strictly restricted to open spaces and residents will have to follow the 2 km rule E-commerce activities for essential as well as non-essential items and materials, including various types of home delivery services, will continue as before All industrial units which are presently open will be allowed to continue operations. Work at all public and private construction sites, which have already commenced, can continue

What's Not Allowed In Maharashtra Under "Mission Begin Again":

Schools, colleges, coaching centres and shopping malls, movie theatres and multiplexes will continue to remain shut Inter-district movement of people as well as long-distance travelling without any emergency will remain prohibited

On Monday, Maharashtra reported 5,257 coronavirus cases. With 181 deaths today, the death count has crossed to 7,500.