Missing UP Cop Found Dead In Drain, Wife 'Got Him Killed Over Affair'

The wife and four daughters have been arrested. (Representational)

A police sub-inspector, whose body was found in a drain in Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly killed by two contract killers hired by his wife as he opposed her extra-marital affair, police said today.

Meharban Ali, 59, had gone missing on Saturday and his body was recovered from a drain on Sunday.

The investigations into the matter revealed that he was allegedly killed by two contract killers hired by his wife, who was having an extra-marital affair with her brother-in-law, Superintendent of Police (SP) (city) Dinesh Tripathi and SP (rural) Subhash Chandra Shakya said in a joint press conference.

Meharban Ali was against the lifestyle of his four daughters and also his wife's alleged affair, the officials said, adding that his wife had approached Tehsin and Qasim of Muzaffarnagar and struck a deal for Rs 50,000 to kill him.

The contract killers allegedly strangulated Meharban Ali in his house and banged his head several times against the wall in the presence of his wife and daughters, who guarded the body for about 11 hours before it was thrown in a drain in the night, they said.

The wife and four daughters have been arrested while hunt was on to nab the hired killers, the officials added.