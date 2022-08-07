Missing Teenager Found Dead, UP Family Attacks Police Team

The police personnel were later taken to a nearby hospital (File)

Enraged after a missing teenage boy was found dead in a field on Saturday, his relative and local villagers attacked a police team, injuring half a dozen personnel.

The protesters accused the police of inaction.

Senior police officials along with additional police forces reached Papel village in Wazirganj here as tension prevailed in the area.

According to police sources, Sukhbir Singh, 17, left home on July 24 to go to the field but went missing. On July 27, his family lodged a missing complaint with the police. The police later added sections of kidnapping and named four persons from a nearby village on the family's complaint.

On Saturday morning, the partially decomposed body of Sukhbir was found in a field near his village. The family members recognised the body from the clothes. Angry relatives and other villagers attacked the Station Officer (SO) of Wazirganj Police station Mahesh Singh and some constables, accusing the police of not doing enough to trace the boy.

The police personnel were later taken to a nearby hospital.

"The injured police personnel were safely rescued from the village and sent to a hospital. Senior officials are at the spot and the situation is under control. We are trying to establish contact with the grieving family members," District Magistrate of Budaun Deepa Ranjan told PTI.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)