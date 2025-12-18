Advertisement

Video: Australia Cops Arrest 7 Near Bondi Beach Over 'Violent Attack' Plan
Police carried out an operation in a Sydney suburb with officers ramming a car and detaining 7 men
Amid an ongoing investigation regarding the Bondi Beach attack in Australia, police carried out an operation in a Sydney suburb with heavily armed officers ramming a car and detaining 7 men on Thursday.

In a statement, the New South Wales state police force said that two cars were intercepted as part of an investigation after they received information that "a violent act was possibly being planned".

However, police said they had "not identified any connection to the current police investigation of the Bondi terror attack".

Visuals depicted several men sitting on the ground as camouflage-clad cops moved around. Officers had detained the suspects at gunpoint, who were also forced face-down on the pavement, handcuffed and searched. One of the men appeared bloodied from injuries during the arrest.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the men were driving a white hatchback with Victorian plates and were armed.

The police have confirmed that the operation has concluded.

Sajid Akram and his son Naveed are accused of killing 15 people in an antisemitic attack at Bondi Beach on Sunday evening, Australia's worst mass shooting for almost three decades.
 

